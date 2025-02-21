Jharkhand Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of Budget session

Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Friday held an all-party meeting to discuss strategies for the smooth functioning of the Budget session beginning February 24.

The budget will be tabled on March 3, and the 20-day session will conclude on March 27.

Mahto expressed hope that the session would be productive and urged MLAs to contribute actively.

This will be the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government since the JMM-led alliance won the polls in November last year.

Addressing concerns over the absence of leader of opposition, Mahto said it was important for balanced discussions in the House.

Despite the session starting on Monday, the BJP is yet to appoint a leader of the opposition.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren encouraged members to raise key issues affecting their constituencies and the state.

Attendees at the meeting included Soren, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, and legislators from Congress, RJD, JD(U), and LJP. However, BJP representatives were absent. PTI SAN MNB