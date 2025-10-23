Jharkhand: Specially abled tribal girl raped, accused arrested

Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 23 (PTI) A specially abled tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a village in Mufassil police station area on Tuesday evening, following which the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

"The victim's father, in his police complaint, said that when he and his wife had gone outside for work, leaving their 13-year-old daughter, who is speech and hearing impaired and faced mobility problems, alone at home on Tuesday, the accused, who is also of the same village, entered their house breaking open the door of their thatched hut and raped her," Dumka Mufassil police station officer-in-charge Satyam Kumar told PTI on Thursday.

"When they returned, they saw the accused leaving the hut and heard the screams of their daughter. They raised an alarm and villagers nabbed the accused and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police on Tuesday night," the police officer said.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody on Wednesday.

A case under sections of BNS and POCSO Act has been registered and the girl has been sent for medical examination at Phulo Jhanu Medical College and Hospital in Dumka, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI ANB ACD