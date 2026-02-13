Jharkhand: Student bodies stage protest demanding implementation of UGC regulations

Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) Several student organisations on Friday staged a demonstration here demanding the implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, in higher education institutions.

On the occasion of 'Deprived Rights Day', members of the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), along with Tribal Students' Association and the Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD), gathered at the main gate of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University (DSPMU) and staged a demonstration under the aegis of the 'All India Forum for Equity'.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with slogans such as 'Make the UGC regulation a law through Parliament and implement', 'Implement strong UGC regulations against caste discrimination in educational institutions'.

AISA member Vijay Kumar said, "We are demanding the implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, in all educational institutions. They were made to safeguard ST, SC, and OBC students against caste-based discrimination on campuses." Daya Ram, a member of Tribal Students' Association, said, "We are demanding the immediate implementation of the regulations in every educational institution across the country without a single amendment. They were introduced to counter caste-based discrimination in universities." Bablu Mandal, a member of the CRJD, said that the central government should implement the regulations as soon as possible.

The new UGC Equity Regulations are in the interest of deprived categories and aim to safeguard them on campuses against caste-based discrimination, he added.