Jharkhand suffered Rs 5100 crore loss due to delayed civic polls: Ex-CM Raghubar Das

Jamshedpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Saturday claimed that Jharkhand has suffered a loss of around Rs 5100 crores due to delayed municipal elections.

The polls in 48 civic bodies will be held on February 23. The last municipal elections in Jharkhand were conducted in 2018. Since then, no civic polls were held mainly due to legal issues.

Das, a former chief minister, alleged that the JMM-Congress coalition government was in power for the last six years, but made no effort in holding the municipal polls.

“Due to the delay in conducting the polls, the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 5100 crore,” he claimed.

Hearing a petition of a BJP leader Roshni Khalko, the Jharkhand High Court had ordered the state government to hold the municipal election by March.

Attacking the ruling JMM-Congress dispensation, Das sadi the people were well aware of their politics as both the parties were working in the interest of a particular community.

The people of Jugsali and Mango (Municipal Corporation going to poll on Monday) are watching them, and the impact would be visible in the poll, he claimed. PTI BS NN