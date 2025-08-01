Jharkhand: Teen jumps into river after argument with boyfriend, search on

Jamshedpur, Aug 1 (PTI) A teenage girl jumped into the swelling Kharkhai river from a bridge in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Friday afternoon after an argument with her boyfriend, police said.

Sumitra Pramanik, 18, jumped into the river from the Dobo bridge in Sonari police station area, they said.

Local divers have been engaged in the search for the missing girl, said Sonari police station's officer-in-charge Kumar Saryu Anand, who rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident.

He said heavy rains were affecting the search operation.

Pramanik, a resident of Bhuiyadih, was living as a paying guest in Bistupur. She reached the bridge along with a friend.

Police said that after arriving at the bridge, Sumitra was engaged in an argument with her boyfriend over the phone. She moved away from the friend who was accompanying her and jumped into the river. PTI BS SOM