Jharkhand: Teen killed by friend following altercation

Jamshedpur, Sept 30 (PTI) A teenager was allegedly killed by his friend following an altercation in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Gadabasa in the Golmuri police station area on Monday night, they said.

Ajay Basa was killed with a sharp weapon by his friend Sandip Kumar following an altercation, a police officer said.

Kumar has been arrested, he said.

Police denied that the murder happened over sorcery.

An investigation has been started, and Kumar is being interrogated, they said. PTI BS SOM