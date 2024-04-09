Jharkhand: Teenaged girl dies, sister suffers injuries after car rams into them

Dumka (Jharkhand), Apr 9 (PTI) A teenaged girl died and her sister was injured after a speeding car rammed into them outside their house in Dumka district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Muskan Kumari (17) and her sister Shallu Kumari (19) were sitting near the doorstep of their house in Sonuadangal locality when the speeding vehicle hit them, Officer-in-Charge of Dumka Town Police Station, Amit Kumar Lakra, said.

The injured siblings were rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Muskan dead, he said.

Her sister Shallu Kumari is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The driver of the car was beaten up by enraged locals and he has been admitted to hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the police officer said. PTI CORR BS RBT