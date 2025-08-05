Jharkhand: Teenager girl held for killing husband to marry boyfriend

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 5 (PTI) A newly married teenager was held for allegedly murdering her husband with the connivance of her boyfriend in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the body of her husband, Sarfraz Khan, was found in Piparhwa forest in Nawajaipur police station area on July 31.

During the course of the investigation, the accused girl's role in the murder was established, following which she was held and sent to a remand home, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

The 16-year-old girl, who hails from Sinjo village in Nawajaipur police station area, had married Sarfraz Khan on June 22. However, they were living separately.

The girl committed the crime with the help of her boyfriend, the SP said.

Sarfraz Khan, who was a resident of Dahi village in Mufassil police station area of Latehar district, was crushed to death with stones, and the body was dumped in the forest and covered with leaves, she said.

During the police investigation, it was found that the accused had called her husband to the forest, the SP said.

She revealed that she wanted to marry her boyfriend and conspired with him to kill her husband, the SP said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the girl's lover. PTI COR BS ACD