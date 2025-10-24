Jharkhand: Thalassemia patient's kin accuse blood bank of HIV infection through transfusion

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 24 (PTI) The parents of a seven-year-old Thalassemia patient on Friday accused a blood bank in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum of administering HIV-infected blood to the boy, a health official said.

A three-member government team has been formed to probe into the allegation, he said.

"The victim has been administered 25 units of blood since he started visiting the blood bank, which provided blood free of cost as it does to all Thalassemia patients. However, he tested positive for HIV a week ago. His parents accused the blood bank of transfusing infected blood," District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee told PTI.

A three-member committee has been formed to probe into the allegation. The team will submit its report soon, following a thorough investigation, he said.

Each blood donor whose blood was transfused into the victim will be examined before coming to a conclusion, he said.

Dr Majhee assured of taking action against those found guilty. PTI BS ACD