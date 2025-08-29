Jharkhand: Thief beaten to death, three arrested

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when he entered a house for theft, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Chayanagar area under the jurisdiction of Sitaramdera police station in Jamshedpur around 1.30 am.

"A man, identified as Rahul Bhuiyan, entered the house of one person with the intention of stealing but was caught by the owner, who was joined by others and they severely beat him up with lathis and iron rods," Sitaramdera police station office-in-charge Niranjan Kumar told PTI.

He was rescued by the police and taken to a state-run hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said, adding Bhuiyan had been jailed earlier in a theft case.

Following his death, Bhuiyan's family members staged a protest in the hospital, demanding stern action against those who beat him to death.

The situation was brought under control and based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's kin, three accused were arrested, the officer said. PTI BS ACD