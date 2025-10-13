Jharkhand: Three gangsters arrested after gunfight with police

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) Three gangsters were arrested in Ranchi on Monday after a gunfight with the police that left one of the armed miscreants injured, a senior officer said.

The gun-battle broke out in Balsiring area under the jurisdiction of Tupudana police station around 3.30 am this morning when the police were carrying out vehicle checking on the basis of a tip-off that a gang was planning to carry out a major incident.

"During the check, one person riding a motorcycle without a number plate was intercepted. Upon searching him, a pistol was seized from his possession.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he was a member of the Koylaanchal Shanti Samiti (KSS) gang led by Sujeet Sinha. He said that two other gang members were waiting at some distance for him," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

The police then reached the scene to nab the other two gang members but they opened fire and tried to escape. Police also returned fire, in which one of the gangsters sustained gunshot wounds, he said.

Police arrested the three gangsters, and the injured person was sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, Pushkar added.

He said that two pistols have been seized from their possession, and all three have criminal antecedents, the SP said, adding further investigation was underway.