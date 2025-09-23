Jharkhand: Three held for duping people online

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Sep 23 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for duping people online by posing as customer care executives of various e-commerce and digital payment platforms, a police statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in a deserted area in Dalraidih under the jurisdiction of Sarwan police station on Monday and apprehended the accused, it said.

The accused, identified as Pintu Das (26), Pawan Das (24) and Arun Kumar (26), hail from different parts of Deoghar district, the statement said, adding three mobile phones and eight SIM cards were seized from their possession.

The trio allegedly duped unsuspecting people by circulating fraudulent links related to the PM-Kisan Yojana and promising cash back on credit cards of banks, it said.

The accused had uploaded fake customer care numbers of e-commerce and digital payment platforms on search engines to mislead users, it added. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD