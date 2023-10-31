Jharkhand: Three killed, six seriously injured after passenger train hits tractor trolley

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 31 (PTI) At least three people, including two women, were killed and six others were seriously injured when a tractor trolley they were travelling in was hit by a passenger train in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place between Hazaribag and Charhi stations of the East Central Railway (ECR) when the Barkakana-Koderma special passenger train hit the tractor trolley at its rear side while it was crossing the tracks near Tarwaha village in Charhi police station area in the morning, Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

"The impact was so severe that the tractor trolley was thrown several feet high and fell several metres away. People travelling in the vehicle were thrown off it and were scattered on the ground," he said.

Two of them died on the spot. They were identified as Ramesh Ganjhu (30), driver of the tractor and Sunita Devi (55). Another person, Draupadi Devi (50), later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Six injured people were undergoing treatment in a private hospital and were in a serious condition.

Locals complained that the crossing has remained unmanned despite people of eight neighbouring villagers taking this route to reach the district headquarters.

The villagers said that they have been demanding the construction of a level crossing gate ever since the movement of trains started in this section. PTI CORR SAN SAN ACD