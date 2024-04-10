Jharkhand: Three women buried alive, five injured in cave-in

Jamshedpur, Apr 10 (PTI) Three tribal women were buried alive and five others injured in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when a heap of soil caved in on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The victims were digging earth to collect soil to plaster their houses in Matiayana village within Baharagora police station limits when a heap of soil caved in, killing three women on the spot, circle inspector Anil Kumar Nayak told PTI.

Five others, who were injured in the incident, were taken to a nearby community health centre, he said.

Local JMM MLA Samir Mohanty said arrangements were being made to shift the injured to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur.

The JMM leader said he has apprised the matter to the state's Health and Disaster Management Minister, Banna Gupta, and urged him for providing adequate compensation to the families of the deceased. PTI BS MNB