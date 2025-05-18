Jharkhand: Three youths killed as motorcycle rams into roadside tree

Simdega (Jharkhand), May 18 (PTI) Three youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place on Kolebira-Barwadih Road when four youths were returning home on a motorcycle, Kolebira police station in-charge Shashi Shankar Singh said.

"In view of the possibility of heavy rain, they were riding in haste during which the accident took place. Three youths died on the spot while one was injured," he said.

The deceased were identified as Vikas Badaik, Deepak Tigga and Kuleshwar Singh.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital, he added. PTI COR SAN ACD