Jharkhand to extend full support to UNICEF for holistic development of children: CM

Ranchi, May 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday assured UNICEF that his government would extend its full cooperation to support the holistic development of children in the state.

UNICEF India representative Cynthia McCaffrey met Soren at his residential office here and she briefed him about the UN agency's schemes, activities, and programmes aimed at the overall development of children in Jharkhand.

She expressed her desire to work in coordination with relevant state government departments to create a better environment for child rights, education, health, and personality development.

The chief minister said that the government is committed to the holistic development of children.

"Several schemes are being implemented to ensure children in the state progress in every field. Children's development is not possible unless they are healthy and safe. Therefore, the government is working at every level to address malnutrition and other health issues among children," he said.

"The government will provide its full cooperation to the agency in achieving the holistic development of children, with collective efforts to provide a better life for the state's children," the CM added.