Jharkhand to have two new zoos, tiger safari soon: PCCF

Jamshedpur, Oct 13 (PTI) Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden Paritosh Upadhyay on Monday said Jharkhand will soon have two new zoos and one tiger safari.

He said the two new zoos and tiger safari will further strengthen wildlife education and outreach in the state.

The proposed zoos will be established in Giridih and Dumka districts, while a tiger safari will come up close to Palamu district, Upadhyay told PTI.

To a query, he said that though it will take some time to set up the proposed zoos and the tiger safari, all initiatives in this regard were likely to be completed by the end of this financial year.

Earlier, addressing the gathering on the concluding Wildlife week at Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) here on Sunday, Upadhyay appreciated the crucial role of zoos in imparting education and fostering awareness on wildlife conservation.

This year's celebration was jointly organised by the Jamshedpur Forest Division and Tata Steel Zoological Park. The week-long programme commenced on October 3 with a walkathon – 'Walk for Gajraj', which was flagged off by Saba Alam Ansari, Divisional Forest Officer, Jamshedpur.

The closing ceremony of the Wildlife Week Celebration 2025 concluded on Monday with an on-the-spot painting competition for school children at Zoological Park here. PTI BS RG