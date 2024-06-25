Jharkhand to launch healthcare scheme for people deprived of Ayushman Bharat benefits

Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand government will soon roll out a healthcare scheme for those people who have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat, an official said on Tuesday.

The government is also working on a scheme to provide LPG cylinders to the poor at affordable prices, he said.

Under the state's healthcare scheme, cover up to Rs 15 lakh will be given to each family, he added.

Chief Minister Champai Soren directed the officials to complete all the procedures so that the schemes could be rolled out as soon as possible, the official said.

Soren gave the directions while reviewing the works of the Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department, and Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

He said the conditions of the health sub-centres should be improved and regular attendance of health workers must be ensured.

He also emphasised increasing the intake capacity in all government nursing colleges in the state.

"The students who are studying in these nursing institutions should get the benefit of the scholarship scheme. Along with this, ensure arrangements for better placement of these students," he directed the officials concerned.

The CM directed the officers of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department to determine the criteria for the selection of beneficiaries of the LPG subsidy scheme as soon as possible.

"This is a very important scheme, which aims to provide gas cylinders to poor and deprived families at affordable rates," Soren said.

Jharkhand will go to the polls later this year. PTI SAN SOM