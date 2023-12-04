Jharkhand to receive rain till Dec 7: IMD

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Under the influence of Cyclone 'Michaung', parts of Jharkhand are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till December 7, a weather official said on Monday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre has predicted light rain in a few pockets on Tuesday and light to moderate showers on December 6 and 7.

Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' is likely to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, on Tuesday morning.

"Partial impact of the cyclone would be witnessed in Jharkhand. There will be cloudy weather with light rainfall in southern and central parts of the state on December 5, while light to moderate rainfall may be experienced in many areas on December 6 and 7," Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said.

He said the state's minimum temperature would rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours due to the cloudy weather conditions and it would continue till December 8. The minimum temperatures will start declining from December 9. PTI SAN SAN ACD