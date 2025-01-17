Jharkhand to sell state-owned dairy products outside govt offices: Minister

Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand administration has decided to set up booths outside the government offices across the state in a bid to promote its milk brand Medha, an official said on Friday.

State-owned dairy brand Medha is a part of the Jharkhand Milk Federation (JMF).

The JMF, in association with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is expanding the dairy development programme in the state.

The Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Cooperation Department minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey said that she would urge the government to provide locations for setting up the booths.

Temporary booths for Medha Dairy will also be installed outside schools in urban areas, she said.

Tirkey on Thursday evening held a meeting with the JMF officials, at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry in Hesag, to discuss different ways to promote Medha dairy products, particularly in urban areas.

She said the department believes that school children can be a powerful medium to promote the brand.

In urban areas outside schools, the milk brand's temporary booths will offer a variety of its high-quality products to students, an official statement said.

The minister also instructed the opening of Medha dairy booths in Ranchi's Mandar, Chanho, and Bedo.

The department also decided to select the site for setting up a dairy plant in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district, instead of Jamshedpur, the statement said.

Tirkey also suggested the establishment of a dairy cooperative society alongside the federation to connect rural communities, create employment opportunities, and help the department achieve its goals. PTI SAN SBN