Jharkhand to set up panel to monitor implementation of Assembly announcements: Minister

Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to review and ensure implementation of announcements made in the Assembly.

He said the committee, to be headed by the state development commissioner, would also include the state finance secretary and secretaries of one or two departments.

The decision came after BJP MLA Raj Sinha, participating in the general discussion on the Budget, alleged that only eight of the 68 announcements made in the House had been fulfilled.

"If any announcement is made in the House, the executive must implement it. I have taken this seriously and decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of the development commissioner, which will review and ensure the implementation of the announcements," Kishore said.

"The committee will review and ensure the implementation of the announcements made in the speeches of the governor, the chief minister, and the finance minister in the Assembly in the same financial year," Kishore said.

Replying on behalf of the government to the debate on the Budget, Kishore accused the Centre of slashing financial assistance to the state.

"The opposition alleges that the Centre is not cooperating because we are not submitting utilisation certificates. I want to tell them that despite submitting the certificates, the Centre is not cooperating for a political objective, as there is no BJP government in Jharkhand," Kishore alleged.

The finance minister alleged that the state's central tax and grants-in-aid share have been reduced by the Centre.

He said the Hemant Soren government is committed to bringing smiles to the faces of people in the state.

"To achieve this, the government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 67,459 crore for the social sector. The planned outlay, which was a mere Rs 2,552 crore in 2001, has now reached over Rs 1 lakh crore. The Soren government has provided 38,000 government jobs since 2020-21," Kishore said.

Pledging inclusive growth and development of all sections of society, Kishore on Tuesday tabled a Rs 1.58 lakh crore Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, allocating Rs 67,459 crore for the social sector aimed at the welfare of the poor, women and other vulnerable groups.

Earlier, participating in the general debate, BJP MLA Raj Sinha termed the Budget as "old wine in a new bottle." "The Budget lacks a roadmap. There is no new announcement. It also lacks the promises such as procuring paddy at Rs 3,200 per quintal, providing LPG cylinder at Rs 450, and 10 lakh job opportunities, made by the alliance government during the election," Sinha said.

Showing the action taken report of the assembly, Sinha alleged, "As many as 68 announcements were made in the House, but only eight were fulfilled." JMM MLA Anant Pratap Deo said the government accelerated the state economy even in adverse conditions.

Congress legislator and former finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said the Budget will give strength to village economy, empowerment to the women, give growth to basic infrastructure and health sector. PTI SAN SAN MNB