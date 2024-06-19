Jharkhand to urge Centre to suspend proposed construction of DVC project in tribal religious site

Ranchi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday decided to write to the Centre to suspend the proposed construction of DVC's 1,500-mw hydel pumped storage project at Luguburu Pahad in Bokaro district, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren, she said.

"The place is revered as a religious site by the Santhali tribe, and the Sarna Dharma Mahasammelan is organised there every year. The cabinet has decided to request the Government of India to suspend the proposed construction work of the project," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

As many as 33 proposals were cleared by the cabinet in the meeting.

Among the significant ones was the decision to conduct the proposed state-wide caste survey by the Department of Personnel. However, the schedule of the survey has not yet been decided.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for a one-time settlement for road tax-defaulting vehicles, Dadel said.

There are around 4 lakh such vehicles in the state and a total of Rs 2,204 crore, including road tax and penalty, was due, she said.

According to the proposal cleared by the cabinet, the vehicles could be regularised by paying the total due tax and 50 per cent of the penalty.