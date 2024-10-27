Jharkhand tough state but BJP hopeful of good results: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Jharkhand is a "tough state" in terms of BJP's prospect in the upcoming assembly elections there but the saffron camp is "hopeful" of coming to power.

Sarma, who is the party’s co-in charge for the poll-bound Jharkhand, also said he has been busy campaigning there and is not able to focus on the November 13 by-polls in Assam.

“I have not been keeping tabs on the bypolls here. I have been very busy with Jharkhand,” the chief minister said, addressing a press conference here.

On the BJP’s prospects in Jharkhand, Sarma said, “It is a tough state. But we are hopeful of good results there.” The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The Assam ministers, MLAs and the BJP's state leadership are campaigning for bypolls to five assembly constituencies in the northeastern state, he said.

“I am not sure whether I will be campaigning here this time. If I can manage time, perhaps I will campaign at one or two places,” Sarma added.