Jharkhand: Tractor driver engaged in illegal sand-lifting tries to run over raiding team, 2 injured

Chatra (Jharkhand), Sep 16 (PTI) The driver of a tractor engaged in illegal sand mining at a river bank in Jharkhand's Chatra district tried to mow down two members of a raiding team on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when Hunterganj Circle Officer Hrithik Kumar was conducting a campaign against illegal sand mining at the riverbank in Khunti Kewal village.

"Two village chowkidars (village watchmen) were also part of the team... suddenly, the driver of a tractor loaded with sand tried to escape with the vehicle and drove it straight at the chowkidars at a great speed, hitting them and causing injuries to both of them. The driver managed to escape, leaving behind the vehicle, which has been seized," Hunterganj police station officer-in-charge Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

"The injured chowkidars -- identified as Akhilesh Ganjhu and Yogendra Kumar -- were rushed to the community health centre in Hunterganj. Doctors said that Akhilesh Ganjhu has suffered fractures in both legs while Yogendra Kumar has sustained a head injury. Yogendra Kumar was referred to a Ranchi hospital for better treatment," the police officer said.

He said a case has been lodged against the owner of the tractor, identified as Anuj Kumar Yadav of Khunti Kewal village, and the driver whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Both the owner and the tractor driver are at large at the moment. PTI ANB ACD