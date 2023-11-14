Jharkhand: Tribal conclave 'Samvaad' to commence from Nov 15

Jamshedpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Over 2,500 representatives of around 150 tribes from across the country will take part in the 10th edition of ‘Samvaad’, a tribal conclave that will be held here from Wednesday, officials said.

The theme for the five-day event this year is ‘Walk with Me’, recognising the journey of ideas, individuals, and collectives from and amongst the tribes, they said.

Over the years, ‘Samvaad’ has brought together "over 40,000 people from more than 200 tribes of India and 17 other countries", said Sourav Roy, CEO of Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), the organisers of the conclave.

A total of 42 stalls have been set up by 110 artisans, who will showcase 28 art forms of different tribal communities, along with workshops and sessions with experts from the field of handicrafts, he said.

Samvaad 2023 will shed light on various elements that have emerged from the conclave over the years, growing into individual identities of change, Roy added. PTI BS RBT