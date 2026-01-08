Jharkhand: Tribal outfits observe Khunti bandh over murder of tribal village head

Khunti (Jharkhand), Jan 8 (PTI) Supporters from various tribal outfits on Thursday enforced a six-hour bandh in Jharkhand’s Khunti district to protest the murder of tribal village head Soma Munda, police said.

Protesters were seen burning tyres and blocking roads at several places, while shops and markets remained shut.

Munda, who had contested the 2024 Assembly elections from Khunti seat on an Abua Jharkhand Party (AJP) ticket, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the Namkum–Jamuadag Road under Khunti police station limits on Wednesday evening when he was returning home on a motorcycle with his wife, police said.

He was the ‘Adel Sanga Padha Raja’ (traditional head of 22 villages).

The protestors staged the demonstration by placing Munda's body at Bhagat Singh Chowk and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

Munda’s wife Amrita said, "My husband laid down his life while protecting jal, jungle, jamin (water, forest and land). He always fought for the rights of the poor and the tribal community. He battled for years over water, forest, and land, but criminals made him a target of bullets." She demanded the government to arrest the murderers at the earliest.

AJP central president Rinal Horo demanded a CBI probe into the murder.

"We had demanded the government to provide security to Munda, which wasn't given. We demand the arrest of killers within 24 hours. Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation," he said.

The protestors blocked the Simdega-Ranchi main roads for seven hours. It was cleared after the interference of the administration.

Torpa additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kristopher Kerketta said major roads have been cleared after convincing the protestors.

The organisations that participated in the bandh include Jharkhand Ulgulan Manch, Adivasi Samanvai Samiti, Jharkhand Party, Akhil Bharatiya Jharkhand Party and others.

Jharkhand Ulgulan Manch convener Alistair Bodra said his murder was not merely the killing of one person, but a conspiracy to silence the voice of the tribal community.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi posted on X, "The continuous targeting of the tribal community during the Hemant government's tenure raises serious questions about the state's law and order. The government is proving entirely ineffective in providing security to the general public, especially the tribal community." Khunti SDPO Varun Rajak said two unidentified bike-borne miscreants shot at Munda when he was returning home around 7 pm on Wednesday.

"He was taken to a hospital by locals, where doctors declared him brought dead," Rajak said.

The SDPO said police have started an investigation, and all angles related to the incident will be explored. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB