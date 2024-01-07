Jharkhand: Tribal rally in Khunti for recognition to Sarnaism

Khunti, Jan 7 (PTI) Tribal outfits organised a rally in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Sunday, demanding recognition to Sarnaism as a separate religion.

The rally was held under the banner of 'Sarna Dharmsamanwai Samiti' at the Kutchery ground.

Sanyukta Pahra Mahasabha's district president Soma Munda said that the rally was organised to press for tribals' demand for recognition of the Sarna faith.

"The Sarna religious code is related to the existence and identity of millions of nature worshippers. But, they are being deprived of their religious freedom," he said.

"Despite the number of Sarna followers being more than 50 lakh, the recognition is not being given. So, an intensive agitation is required for this," he added. PTI SAN SAN SOM