Jharkhand: Two arrested for beheading man over land dispute

Ranchi, Sep 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in beheading a man in Jharkhand's Ranchi district over a land dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday in a forested area in Bhursudih under the jurisdiction of Tamar police station.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Jagdish Swansi (40), and Puran Kumar Swansi (30), while the third accused, Hari Munda (35), is on the run," a police officer said.

"The police seized sharp weapons, and a mobile phone from their possession," he said.

The arrests were made on the basis of an FIR lodged by the father of the deceased, identified as Suresh Swansi, at Tamar police station.

A manhunt is underway to nab the absconding accused, he added.