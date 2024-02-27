Jharkhand: Two arrested for killing couple, setting bodies on fire

Godda (Jharkhand), Feb 27 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a couple and setting their bodies on fire over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said.

The incident took place in Kairasol village in Sundar Pahadi police station area.

The charred remains of the couple, identified as Anant Madaiya (52) and his wife Savitri Devi (49), were found in a forest near the village on Monday, Godda Sub-divisional Police Officer JPN Chaudhary said.

Two persons, identified as Virendra Madaiya (23) and Mithlesh Madaiya (19), were picked up for questioning, and during interrogation, they confessed to killing their neighbours with whom their father Sona Lal had a long-standing land dispute, he said.

Police were acting on the basis of information about the couple being missing for over a week.

The two accused confessed that they killed the couple with sharp objects on February 18 and took the bodies to a nearby jungle, and set those on fire, Chaudhary said.

The charred remains were found at the spot, he said, adding the accused were arrested and a case registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR BS ACD