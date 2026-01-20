Jharkhand: Two gangsters arrested, arms and ammunition seized

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 20 (PTI) Two gangsters, including a woman, have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed a man, identified as Rajdeep Kumar Sao, during a vehicle checking drive in Urimari area on Monday and seized a loaded carbine, a country-made pistol and five cartridges from his possession, Barkagaon Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said.

Based on inputs provided by him, police conducted a raid at Hendegir and arrested 20-year-old Munika Kumari. Four AK-47 magazines, five SLR magazines, a country-made pistol, two cartridges and six mobile phones were seized from her possession, he said.

Kumar said the duo are members of the Rahul Dubey gang, which extorts levies from coal businessmen.

Multiple cases are pending against the gang and its members at several police stations in the district. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD