Jharkhand: Two held for ‘killing’ Ranchi woman

Ranchi, Aug 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Thursday.

Parmila Devi was allegedly strangled to death by the accused on Sunday at Tikar More under the Ichagarh police station limits, they said.

Her daughter Kareena Devi filed a complaint with the Tamad Police Station on Monday, claiming that her mother visited one Danish Qureshi’s house at Kantatoli in Ranchi but did not return, according to a police statement.

“On the basis of the complaint, a police team was formed. With technical support, the team arrested Danish and his aide M Saud Quazi on Wednesday from Edelhatu in Bundu block. Both the accused confessed that they committed the crime. Danish said they killed the woman as his father Nasim Qureshi had an illicit relationship with Parmila,” the release said. PTI COR SAN SAN BDC