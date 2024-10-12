Jharkhand: Two minor boys get buried under heap of soil while playing, die

Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 12 (PTI) Two minor boys died on Saturday after getting buried beneath a mound of soil while playing at Jogia Mode in Dumka district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Md Arif and Md Soif (aged 10-12 years), they said.

The incident on Dumka-Deoghar road took place when the minors, who are paternal cousins, were playing near the construction site of an overbridge, Officer-in-Charge of Jermundi police station Shyamanand Mandal said.

While playing, they climbed the mound and got buried under it, Mandal said. Local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police. Later, an earth-moving equipment was used to extricate the bodies, he said.

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors.

An investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR BS RBT