Jharkhand: Two more held in NTPC officer murder case, interrogation on, say police

Hazaribagh, Mar 9 (PTI) Two more persons were detained in connection with the murder of an NTPC official in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Sunday.

With this, a total of eight persons were held in connection with the murder of Kumar Gaurav (40), who was posted as deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari Coal Mines, they said.

"Eight persons have been detained and they are being interrogated. On the basis of the interrogation, arrests will be made," Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said.

Gaurav was on the way to the coal mine from his quarters in Hazaribagh town on Saturday morning when two armed men on a motorcycle stopped his car near Fatah More in Katkamdag police station area and shot him dead, police said.

Workers at Keredari Coal Mines went on a strike in protest against the murder. They are demanding increased security.