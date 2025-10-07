Jharkhand: Two policemen removed from OC posts following colleague's suicide

Koderma (Jharkhand), Oct 7 (PTI) Two officers-in-charge of police stations have been removed from their positions in connection with the alleged suicide of a suspended policeman in Jharkhand's Koderma district.

The action was taken by Superintendent of Police (SP) Anudeep Singh after an FIR was lodged against them at Chandwara police station on Sunday.

Ratibhan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Koderma, said, "In the suicide case of suspended driver Mansoor Alam, following the registration of the FIR, Domchanch police station in-charge Om Prakash Yadav and Jaynagar police station in-charge Babloo Singh have been removed from their positions and sent to the police lines until the case is investigated. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Kumar has been appointed as the new in-charge of Domchanch, and Uma Nath Singh as the new in-charge of Jaynagar." He said that Ritesh Kumar of Chandwara police station has been appointed as the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

"The case is being investigated thoroughly. Once the IO submits the report, senior officials will review it. If the accused are found guilty, further action will be taken," he said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against four police personnel, including the two officers-in-charge, in connection with the death of the suspended police driver who allegedly consumed poison last week.

Alam was suspended for "dereliction of duty", and he allegedly consumed poison and later died at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

He was suspended twice in the last few months due to negligence in duty. He was last posted at Domchanch police station in Koderma.

In a purported video that surfaced on social media, Alam was heard alleging that the officers-in-charge of the Domchanch and Jainagar police stations had harassed him.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD