Jharkhand: Two students killed, 2 others injured as motorcycle hits road divider

Ranchi, Feb 11 (PTI) Two students were killed and two others were injured when their speeding motorcycle hit a road divider in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Karam Toli village in Bishunpur police station area when the four students were returning home in Gurdari area after writing a paper of their class 10 board examinations, a senior officer said, adding that both the deceased were 17 years old.

Sub-inspector Mukesh Prasad of Bishunpur police station said, "The four friends were returning home after writing a paper of their class 10 board exams when the motorcycle they were riding hit a road divider. Two of them died on the spot and two others sustained injuries." He said the accident took place due to speeding.

The two bodies have been sent to Gumla Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, while the two injured are being treated at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bishunpur, he added.