Jharkhand unit of Akhil Bhartiya Gau Rakshak Sangh writes to PM, demands ban on cow slaughter

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of Akhil Bhartiya Gau Rakshak Sangh on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban cow slaughter in the country.

In a letter to the prime minister, Jharkhand president of the All India Gau Rakshak Sangh, Jai Prakash Pandey urged Modi to ensure a complete ban on cow slaughter in the country.

"Cow is sacred to Hindus who rever it and their religious beliefs are attached to it... and Hindus worship it as mother. An immediate ban should be imposed on cow slaughter in the country besides steps for their protection and safety," Singh wrote in the letter.

He demanded financial and other resources for cow protection for schemes like food processing units based on milk products and also setting up manure-manufacturing units from cow dung.

"The work of cow protection should be handed over to panchayats throughout the country," Pandey said.

He also stressed that there is a need for anti-cow slaughter legislation in the country. PTI NAM RG