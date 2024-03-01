Jharkhand varsity's unique move to encourage women to pursue higher education

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Mar 1 (PTI) In a bid to encourage women to pursue higher education, Sona Devi University (SDU) announced a special initiative on Friday, offering a 50 per cent scholarship on the total course fee throughout the month of March in celebration of International Women's Day.

This unique month-long initiative aims to observe women's day throughout March and motivate women to enroll in graduation and post-graduation courses across arts, commerce, and science streams, a senior official of SDU said. International Women’s Day is on March 8.

SDU, recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), is the sole university in the tribal-dominated Ghatsila sub-division of East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

Registrar Gulab Singh Azad emphasised the objective of enhancing women's enrolment and encouraging them to pursue higher studies.

He mentioned that women who enrol in these courses during this period will be eligible for the International Women's Day gift in the form of a scholarship, aiming to boost their participation in higher education.

Besides offering courses in arts, commerce, and science, SDU also provides a variety of professional courses including BSc nursing, MBA, BSc fisheries sciences, B.Pharm, BCA, and MCA, among others. PTI BS MNB