Jharkhand: Villager 'hacked' to death over water dispute in Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Jun 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death over a water-related dispute at Kharni village in Topchachi area of Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm when Bhola Das was travelling on a bike to Katras. The assailant, along with his family members, attacked him with an axe, they said.

The accused managed to escape from the spot, but two female members of his family have been arrested, a police officer said.

According to Das’s son, his family had an altercation with the accused over supply of water, and a police case was lodged in this connection.

"Police are investigating the incident, and legal action would be taken against the culprit," Topchachi police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar said.