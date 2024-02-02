Jharkhand: Vinay Kumar Choubey re-appointed principal secretary to CM.

Ranchi, Feb 2 (PTI) Hours after JMM leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the new chief minister of Jharkhand, senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey was re-appointed as the principal secretary to the CM.

Choubey, who held the same post when Hemant Soren was the chief minister, had relinquished the charge after his resignation and subsequent arrest on Wednesday.

"Vinay Kumar Choubey is appointed as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Jharkhand, till further orders," said a notification issued by the Personnel, Administrative and Raj Bhasa Department.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after he resigned as the CM. PTI SAN SAN SOM