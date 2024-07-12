Jharkhand: Wanted criminal dies after fall during police raid

Jamshedpur, Jul 12 (PTI) An accused in multiple criminal cases died after he allegedly fell from the balcony of his residence at Sonaria area here in an attempt to evade arrest, police said on Friday.

Based on specific inputs, a police team conducted a raid at his house in the early hours of Friday, they said.

The accused, 35, died after falling from the third floor of the house in Bal Vihar while trying to flee amid heavy rain, SP (Seraikela-Kharswan) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

Several criminal cases are lodged against him in East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, Lunayat said.

However, the family members of the deceased alleged foul play and demanded that a board of doctors conduct an in-camera post-mortem examination in the presence of a magistrate.

They also said his body will not be cremated unless the demands are met.

The SP assured them that the post-mortem will be conducted in-camera by a panel of doctors in the presence of a magistrate. PTI BS RBT