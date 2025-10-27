Jharkhand: Water bodies decked up for first-day 'Arghya' ritual of Chhath Puja

Ranchi, Oct 27 (PTI) Water bodies in Jharkhand, where Chhath Puja devotees will offer prayers, have been cleaned, decorated with lights and barricaded for the first-day 'Arghya' (sacred offering of water) to the Sun God, scheduled on Monday evening, an official said.

During Chhath, devotees gather at water bodies, including ponds, rivers, reservoirs and lakes to worship the setting and rising sun.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his best wishes to people on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

"Today, Chhath-vrati mothers and sisters will offer evening 'Arghya' to the setting sun. Every ritual of Chhath, which reflects the greatness of nature, teaches us that gratitude towards the rising sun and patience towards the fading light is the path of true devotion and dedication. May Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar fulfill all your heartfelt desires," Soren posted on X.

The four-day Chhath festival -- worship of the Sun God -- began with 'Nahai Khai' ritual on Saturday. The festivities will conclude on Tuesday morning with 'Arghya' to the Sun God.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Babulal Marandi, also extended their best wishes on the occasion.

"May the grace of Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya remain upon all Chhath vratis and devotees. I pray that the light of happiness, peace, and prosperity always shines in everyone's lives," Gangwar posted on X.

This evening, devotees from all walks of life will go to water bodies with puja offerings and perform rituals, including 'Arghya', at the Chhath ghats.

Roads have also been cleaned in different places by puja committees or local administrations.

Security has been beefed up in all water bodies across Jharkhand.

Additional forces, drones and CCTV cameras have been deployed in major cities, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, to ensure strict vigil, an official said.

NDRF teams have also been deployed at vulnerable water bodies.

In Ranchi, 62 water bodies have been divided into three categories, according to the risk factors, and security personnel deployed accordingly, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said.

Barricading and marking of danger zones at water bodies, where water level is high this year, have been completed.

NDRF and SDRF teams will be deployed at the major ponds in the city, such as Bada Talab, Kanke Dam, Dhurwa Dam, Hatania Talab, and Lane Tank Pond.

Apart from the permanent ghats, 50 temporary ones have been set up for the devotees across the city. Besides, changing rooms have also been set up for the devotees at the Chhath ghats.

At least 13 parking spots have been identified for the convenience of devotees, including Naga Baba Khatal, the vegetable market parking, CMPDI, Gandhinagar, Rock Garden, Shalimar Bazar and Shaheed Maidan in Ranchi.

The entry of heavy vehicles into the city has been restricted from 8 am to 11 pm on October 27. On October 28, the restrictions will be in place from 2 am to 10 am, during which heavy vehicles will be routed through the Ring Road.