Jharkhand welfare min reviews scholarship scheme, says Rs 900 cr still pending with Centre

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Welfare Minister Chamra Linda on Monday claimed that Rs 900 crore in student scholarships was pending with the Centre, and demanded its prompt release for the benefit of eligible pupils.

"In all, Rs 1,202.89 crore has been transferred online to the accounts of 7.45 lakh students under the Backward Classes Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme from the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25," Linda, Minister for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Welfare Department, said.

"A target was set to benefit 11.34 lakh students under the scheme from the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25. So far, an amount of Rs 1,202.89 crore has been transferred online to the accounts of 7.45 lakh students," Linda said.

He said that approximately Rs 900 crore in student scholarships was still pending with the central government.

The state government has urged the Centre to promptly release the funds.

"We are fully committed to the future of students. The government is serious about ensuring that no eligible student is deprived of a scholarship," he said.

The minister held a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the current status of scholarship distribution under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme with the welfare commissioner and other officials here, officials said.