Jharkhand: Widow of teacher who died during LS poll duty gets Rs 15 lakh compensation

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) Aug 16 (PTI) The widow of a government school teacher, who died in a road accident during Lok Sabha poll duty, has received a cheque of Rs 15 lakh as compensation from the Election Commission of India (ECI), an official said.

The cheque was handed over to Neetu Singh, the widow of Shailendra Kumar Singh, by Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar during Independence Day celebrations in Jharkhand's Ramgarh town on Thursday.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar and Deputy Development Commissioner Robin Toppo were also present.

The DC said that Singh was posted in the Government Upgraded High School in Sangrampur village in Gola block of Ramgarh and was killed in a road accident while he was on duty during the parliamentary elections. PTI COR BS ACD