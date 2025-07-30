Jharkhand: Wife of Indian killed in Niger terror attack struggles for compensation, insurance money

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jul 30 (PTI) Thirty-two-year-old Yashoda Devi, whose husband was killed in a terrorist attack in Niger, is struggling to secure the insurance claim and adequate compensation following his death in a foreign country.

Ganesh Karmali (39), a resident of Gomia block in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, was killed in a crossfire between police and terrorists in the Dosso region of the West African nation on July 15.

His body was brought back home on Sunday evening.

Devi, mother of three children, said the company where he was working paid only Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family, which she termed inadequate.

She further claimed that though her husband had an insurance coverage of Rs 40 lakh, they didn't receive anything.

"Karmali was the sole earning member in the family. Besides three children, we also have to look after two elderly parents. I am not able to understand how to run the family with the meagre compensation amount," Devi, who fell ill after her husband's body reached home, told PTI.

Devi claimed that the family of a man from Uttar Pradesh, who was killed in the attack, was provided Rs 27 lakh by the company.

"When we asked about the disparity, a company employee said that compensation is provided based on position. My father was a foreman in the firm. Is he entitled to only Rs 10 lakh? When we posed this question to a company's employee, he did not reply," Sapna Kumari, daughter of Karmali, alleged.

Seventeen-year-old Sapna, who is studying in class 11, claimed, "My father had told us that he had insurance coverage of Rs 40 lakh in case of death. But we received nothing. Since we don't have insurance papers, we are getting no help either from the company, nor the local administration." Karmali was employed with Transrail Lighting Limited, Bokaro's labour superintendent Ranji Kumar said.

He added that they had sent a requisition for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the company.

"But, we don't have much of a role in realising it. We can help the family settle the insurance claim. If the family provides the insurance papers, we can move the labour court," Kumar told PTI.

He said the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased under the International Migrant Workers' Security Scheme. PTI SAN MNB