Jharkhand will progress rapidly if BJP voted to power: Madhya Pradesh CM

Hazaribag/Giridih (Jharkhand), Sep 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Jharkhand will progress at double the speed if the BJP is voted to power.

Speaking at BJP’s Parivartan Yatra at Barkatha in Hazaribag district, Yadav highlighted widespread corruption in the state. "Rs 350 crore was recovered from a property linked to a Congress leader, yet the JMM and Congress have nothing to say about it," he remarked.

Yadav also alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren, upon his release from jail, could not resist the lure of power. "The public is aware of the truth and will not be misled by him," he added, predicting that voters would deliver a strong response to the JMM-led alliance in the upcoming assembly elections.

He emphasised that many development projects are underway nationwide under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "If the BJP forms the government in Jharkhand, a new era of development will begin here," Yadav asserted.

Earlier, during a Parivartan rally in Gandey, Giridih district, he criticised the Hemant Soren-led government for failing to keep its promises. "The government has deceived the people, engaged in corruption, and allowed law and order to deteriorate in the state," he said.

Former Union Minister and MP Anurag Singh Thakur also spoke at two Parivartan rallies in Palamu district, accusing the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance of promoting "love jihad" and "land jihad," which he claimed disrupts the balance of land and population in Jharkhand.

"Rather than focusing on people's welfare, efforts are being made for the welfare of jihad. The BJP is the only party committed to the state's development," Thakur added.