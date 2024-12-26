Jharkhand: With rains on radar, mercury likely to dip in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) The mercury is likely to dip in Jharkhand over the weekend with the IMD forecasting rains in the state.

Light rain is likely at some places in west and adjoining northern Jharkhand on Saturday and southwest parts of the state on Sunday, the Ranchi Meteorological Centre said.

The minimum temperature in the state is at present hovering between 11 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius, it said.

Gumla was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius. Chatra was at 11.6 degrees Celsius, while state capital Ranchi recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 notches above the normal.

"The minimum temperature is above the normal in most parts of the state due to the partial cloudy weather. There is a possibility of light rain in west and adjoining northern parts on December 28," said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

He said the reason behind the forecast was a western disturbance in northwest India and the influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

He said the mercury will dip from December 29 with the sky getting clearer. PTI SAN SOM