Jharkhand: Woman, 3-yr-old daughter found dead in well

Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 9 (PTI) The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found in a well in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhmati Devi and her daughter, Divya Kumari, residents of Belwadih village in Balumath police station area. They had been missing since Friday evening, an officer said.

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. The woman had an altercation with her husband over some issue on Friday evening, after which she left the house with their daughter," Amarendra Kumar, officer in-charge of Balumath police station, said.

"We recovered their bodies from the well in the village on Sunday," he added.

The police have sent both bodies to Sadar Hospital in Latehar for post-mortem examination.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.