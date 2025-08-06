Jharkhand: Woman arrested for axing 65-year-old man to death for molesting her

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 6 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Wednesday for axing a 65-year-old to death for allegedly molesting her in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The incident took place in Loto village in the Chatarpur police station area on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by the deceased's family on Wednesday, police said in a statement.

During interrogation, the woman said she took the step in a fit of rage after the man molested her when she went to collect firewood at a nearby jungle on Tuesday. She claimed that he had molested her earlier as well.

The axe used in the murder was seized, and further investigation was underway. PTI BS ACD