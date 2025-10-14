Jharkhand: Woman attempts self-immolation in front of Hazaribag DC over unresolved land dispute

Hazaribag Oct 14 (PTI) A woman allegedly tried to set herself on fire in front of Hazaribag's Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash on Tuesday, failing to resolve a long-pending land dispute, officials said.

The incident happened when Prakash was holding 'Janta Darbar' in his office to listen to public grievances, they said.

Prabha Devi, a resident of Basariya village in Barkatha police station area, has been attending the 'Janta Darbar' regularly over the past few weeks in an effort to resolve the dispute over her six-decimal plot.

Claiming that she presented her case to the DC several times, but no action was taken, she poured kerosene on herself and tried to set herself on fire.

Those present at the spot snatched the matchbox from her hand.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said, "The victim is fine and has not sustained any burn injuries. When the incident took place, I was there, and the police personnel snatched the matchbox from her hand." After the incident, the DC instructed Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Barhi Johan Tudu and Barkatha's Circle Officer Deepa Khalkho to expedite the process to resolve the dispute. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM