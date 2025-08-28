Jharkhand: Woman, daughter die after house collapse due to elephant attack

Khunti, Aug 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died when a portion of their mud house collapsed following an elephant attack in Jharkhand’s Khunti district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Another minor suffered injuries in the incident that took place around 3 am at Baksapur Station Toli under Jariyagarh police station area.

Divisional Forest Officer (Khunti), Dilip Kumar Yadav, told PTI that an adult elephant, following its natural migration corridor, came near the mud house and struck the outer wall.

"The elephant was traversing the traditional migration route that extends through the forested areas of Gumla, Simdega and Khunti. It brushed against the outer wall of the house, which had become structurally unstable due to continuous rainfall.

“As a result, the wall gave way, leading to the tragic deaths of Aitbari Barla (25) and her daughter, Tulsi Barla (4), who were asleep inside," he said.

The couple's elder daughter, seven-year-old Bandhini Barla, suffered injuries but survived the collapse, the DFO said.

She was rescued by villagers and has been admitted to Khunti Sadar Hospital. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Jariyagarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Birender Kumar, said the children's father, Dodiya Barla (30), was sleeping in another part of the house and was unharmed.

In accordance with government provisions for fatalities caused by wild elephants, the Forest Department has provided an immediate relief payment of Rs 50,000 to the family.

A further compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh per deceased person will be disbursed following standard procedures, officials said. PTI CORR NAM RBT